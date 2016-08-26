(Updates prices, adds comment, U.S. GDP data, changes byline,
dateline, previous LONDON)
* Jackson Hole speech dominates trade
* Analysts do not expect hawkish surprise
* U.S. GDP Q2 2nd estimate slightly weaker than expected
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 26 The dollar fell on Friday as
investors further adjusted positions ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who may signal whether U.S.
interest rates will rise this year.
Yellen is scheduled to give the keynote address at a global
gathering of central bankers in the U.S. mountain resort of
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 1400 GMT on Friday.
She may send a clear signal that the Fed is gearing up for
an increase this year. Many analysts expect, though, that if she
speaks about monetary policy, she will take a more equivocal
line: that it is data-dependent, and a rate hike this year is
just a possibility.
Futures markets are pricing in only about a 20 percent
chance that rates will rise in September and the likelihood of
around 50 percent of at least one increase by the end of the
year, according to CME FedWatch. Any clear signal of a 2016 hike
could therefore send the greenback surging.
Friday's data on the second estimate of U.S. gross domestic
product showed that growth in the second quarter for the world's
largest economy was slightly lower than previously thought.
U.S. GDP expanded at a 1.1 percent annual rate, the Commerce
Department said on Friday. That was down slightly from the 1.2
percent rate reported last month.
There were positive elements in the report though, said
currency strategist Vassili Serebriakov of Credit Agricole in
New York. Serebriakov cited the upward revisions in consumer
spending and an improvement in business investment figures from
the preliminary estimate.
"But the dollar is obviously weakening, and that's just due
to position adjustment ahead of Yellen," Serebriakov said.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
a basket of six major counterparts, edged down 0.2 percent to
94.626, roughly where it started the week.
"If (Yellen) does speak about monetary policy, she'll try to
keep a hike this year on the table," said HSBC currency
strategist Dominic Bunning in London. "But I don't think she'll
be particularly hawkish; our view is that they (the Fed) don't
hike this year."
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 100.33 yen
.
Japanese data released early on Friday added to evidence
that the Bank of Japan has reason to increase its stimulus next
month as the economy slips back toward deflation.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)