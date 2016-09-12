* Selloff in riskier currencies, BOJ speculation boost yen
* Dollar outperforms higher-yielding, riskier currencies
* Dollar little changed against euro
* Fed's Brainard speech awaited for near-term impetus
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. dollar fell against
the safe-haven yen on Monday as uncertainty surrounding a
potential Federal Reserve rate hike this month fueled a selloff
in riskier currencies, while speculation of a less-dovish Bank
of Japan also helped the yen.
The dollar was last down 0.7 percent against the yen at
101.97 yen after falling as low as 101.73 yen, or just under a
percentage point against the Japanese currency. Analysts said
focus was turning to comments from Fed Governor Lael Brainard in
the afternoon.
Brainard's speech, the last scheduled by a Fed member before
the central bank's meeting on Sept. 20-21, will be scrutinized
to see if she maintains her dovish stance on rates or takes a
more aggressive posture.
A number of top Fed officials have hinted at a possible rate
increase at the central bank's meeting this month. Atlanta Fed
president Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that current economic
conditions warrant a "serious discussion" of whether to raise
rates at next week's Fed meeting.
"You still have a heightened concern that the Fed may
actually do something before the market anticipates," said
Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in
Chicago.
Fed funds futures, however, implied that traders expected
just a 21 percent chance of a Fed rate hike later this month,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.
Fears that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could shift to less
stimulative monetary policy also boosted the yen against the
dollar. The BOJ is studying several options to steepen the bond
yield curve, sources familiar with its thinking said.
"There's a sense in the marketplace that (the BOJ is) not
going to increase the JGB purchase program," said Thierry Albert
Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at
Macquarie Ltd in New York, in reference to Japanese government
bonds.
While fears of a potential Fed rate hike as soon as this
month boosted the dollar against the higher-yielding Australian
dollar and riskier emerging market currencies, the greenback was
little changed against the euro and down slightly against the
Swiss franc.
Analysts said the dollar lost some steam on profit-taking
after Friday's rally and U.S. Treasury yields turning little
changed after jumping earlier. The euro was last at $1.1228.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.1 percent at
95.244.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)