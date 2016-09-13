* Dollar index recovers from Monday's decline
* Analysts say reaction to Fed's Brainard exaggerated
* Dollar rebounds against commodity currencies
* Oil price decline also weighs on commodity currencies
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The U.S. dollar gained against
the yen and riskier commodity currencies such as the Australian
and New Zealand dollars on Tuesday after the impact of dovish
remarks from a top Federal Reserve official faded, boosting
sentiment toward the greenback.
The dollar had tumbled on Monday after comments from Fed
Governor Lael Brainard reduced traders' bets on a rate hike by
the central bank next week. Some analysts said, however, that
the dollar was regaining ground after an exaggerated reaction to
Brainard's comments on Monday.
"The impact of Brainard might have been somewhat exaggerated
really by the fact the market was already skewed towards
thinking the Fed would not hike rates in September," said Alan
Ruskin, global head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Traders trimmed their odds for a September rate hike to 15
percent on Tuesday, from 24 percent on Friday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program. Goldman Sachs further cut its view on
the likelihood of a rate hike next week by the Fed, dropping it
to just 25 percent, from 40 percent after Brainard's speech.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.29 percent at
95.372. The dollar was up 0.31 percent against the yen at
102.16 yen after falling as low as 101.43 yen in early trading.
The greenback touched a more than one-month high against the
Australian dollar and a more than one-week high against the New
Zealand dollar after falling against both currencies Monday in
the wake of Brainard's remarks. Declines in oil prices also hurt
the riskier commodity currencies on Tuesday.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were last down about
a percent against the dollar. The Aussie hit a session
low against the greenback of $0.7486, while the New Zealand
dollar hit a session low of $0.7271.
"What I'm seeing this morning is primarily risk aversion,"
said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York. "That's kind of driving the dollar higher."
The euro was last up just 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.1243.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)