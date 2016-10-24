(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline,
previously LONDON)
* Dollar index hovers near roughly nine-month high
* Dollar hits one-week high vs yen of 104.32 yen
* Market sees around 70 percent chance of Fed hike in
December
* Reduced expectations of Trump victory boost EM currencies
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 24 The U.S. dollar hovered near a
roughly nine-month high against a basket of major currencies and
touched a one-week high against the yen on Monday on growing
expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in
December.
Recent positive economic data and comments from central bank
officials have bolstered those expectations, with traders on
Monday seeing a nearly 70 percent chance that the Fed would hike
in December, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch
program.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Friday
redoubled his call for raising rates soon, while New York Fed
President William Dudley said on Oct. 19 that a rate hike was
likely this year.
Preliminary Markit data on Monday showing U.S. manufacturing
hit its highest level in a year this month reassured traders
after a reading last week showed U.S. home resales beat
expectations in September.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up slightly at
98.722, just off its roughly nine-month high of 98.846
touched earlier on Monday.
The dollar hit 104.32 yen, its highest in a week,
during the morning U.S. trading session.
"It's more a continued move higher in the dollar on
expectations that the Fed will indeed raise interest rates in
December," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The euro was mostly flat against the dollar at
$1.0882, near a more than seven-month low of $1.0857 touched
Friday.
The dollar slipped against emerging market currencies.
Analysts attributed the move to recent opinion polling before
the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, which has favored
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald
Trump.
Trump's more protectionist trade measures have been seen as
a risk to emerging market currencies, but fading expectations
that he would win the presidency have helped those currencies
gain, analysts said.
"To the extent that the election matters for the dollar,
that's an indication of markets pricing in less Trump risk,"
said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The dollar was last down slightly at 18.56 Mexican pesos
and had fallen 0.6 percent to 3.13 Brazilian reais
.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
