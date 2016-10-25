(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Dollar at highest vs euro, franc since March 10
* Dollar hits roughly three-month high vs yen
* Chinese yuan at lowest since began trading in 2010
* Dec. Fed rate hike expectations rise to over 78 pct -
FedWatch
* Sterling hits more than two-week low after Hammond
comments
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 25 The dollar hit its highest
level in nearly eight months against the euro and a roughly
three-month high against the yen on Tuesday on growing
expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
in December, while the offshore yuan hit a record low.
Traders saw a chance of more than 78 percent that the Fed
would raise rates in December, up from a roughly 74 percent
chance Monday, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch
program.
Recent comments from Fed officials have stoked those
expectations, with investors awaiting comments from Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart later in the session.
Reduced U.S. political risk as a result of U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leading Republican rival
Donald Trump in polls has also helped boost the dollar, analysts
said.
"We approach the prospect that the Fed will raise rates in
December, especially if we have a status quo result in the U.S.
election, which seems more likely," said Thierry Albert Wizman,
global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd
in New York. "This is helping the dollar."
The euro fell about 0.3 percent against the dollar and hit
$1.0851, its lowest level since March 10. The dollar also
hit its highest level since March 10 against the Swiss franc
, of 0.9998 franc. The dollar was last up 0.6 percent
against the yen at 104.81 yen, near a roughly three-month
high of 104.87 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.34
percent at 99.087, near a roughly nine-month high of 99.119
touched earlier on Tuesday.
China's yuan hit its lowest against the dollar since
offshore trading was introduced in 2010 of 6.7882 yuan
per dollar. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at
6.7744 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous
fix 6.7690.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan, European Central Bank
and Bank of England may need to increase stimulus even as the
Fed tightens also has boosted the dollar, said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst with Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
British Finance Minister Philip Hammond said Tuesday he
could not see a situation where he would reject a request by the
Bank of England to boost the economy by buying more bonds.
Sterling dropped to a more than two-week low of $1.2082 after
the comments.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Bill Trott)