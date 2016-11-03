* New York Times/CBS poll shows Clinton in lead
* Poll helps dollar recover from multi-week lows
* Mexican peso on track for best day in over two weeks
* Brexit court decision boosts sterling to nearly four-week
high
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 3 The U.S. dollar stabilized from
multi-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday
on reduced U.S. election fears after a poll showed U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton maintained a
narrow lead, while the Mexican peso rallied.
A New York Times/CBS poll of 1,333 registered voters found
Clinton ahead by 3 percentage points, at the cusp of the Oct.
28-Nov. 1 survey's margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage
points. Analysts said the poll helped the dollar recover.
The euro was on track to post its biggest daily loss against
the dollar in nearly two weeks, reversing overnight gains that
sent the currency to $1.1126, its highest against the greenback
since Oct. 11.
The dollar was last down just 0.14 percent against the yen
at 103.15 yen after earlier falling 0.7 percent to a one-month
low of 102.56 yen. The Mexican peso reversed an earlier
more-than-one-month low of 19.5450 pesos per dollar to trade up
0.7 percent at 19.2187, putting it on course for its best day in
more than two weeks.
A possible victory for Republican Donald Trump has been
viewed as a key risk for the Mexican currency, given the
candidate's promises to clamp down on immigration and rethink
trade relations.
Overall, Clinton has been viewed as the candidate of the
status quo, while many fear that a victory for Trump would carry
global risks to trade and growth.
"You have a little bit of indication that Hillary could
still win," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York. "That's why you're seeing the dollar
recover."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.09 percent
on the day at 97.308. But that was an improvement from an
earlier 0.3 percent drop to a more than three-week low of
97.041.
Sterling rose as much as 1.5 percent to a nearly
four-week high against the dollar of $1.2494 after a UK court
ruled Parliament would have to approve the start of Brexit
talks. Analysts said the ruling was positive for sterling since
there are many lawmakers who favor no exit from the European
Community or a "soft Brexit."
"There is a chance that we might not see article 50
triggered," said David Gilmore, partner at FX Analytics in
Essex, Connecticut, in reference to the formal step needed to
start the process of exiting the bloc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Yumna
Mohamed in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)