* Safe-haven yen, franc fall vs dollar as markets see
Clinton win
* Mexican peso, Canadian dollar up as Trump's chances seen
fading
* Analysts cite Votecastr data showing Clinton ahead in key
states
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 8 The dollar rose against the
safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday while the
Mexican peso and Canadian dollar also gained as investors upped
their bets on victory for Hillary Clinton in the U.S.
presidential election.
Market sources cited projections from data firm VoteCastr
favoring Clinton in a number of key battleground states, which
could put the former secretary of state over the top in the
election, as moving the cluster of currencies.
A victory for Republican Donald Trump would be expected to
drive capital into the perceived security of the Japanese yen
and Swiss franc and be negative for the economies of Canada and
Mexico. Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement the U.S. has with both countries.
"Around 11:15 a.m. the whole pro-Clinton trade in FX started
to move in concert - Mexican peso, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen
all went to session highs or session lows - and that's mainly
because Votecastr released projections that Florida was trending
(Clinton's) way, which is really the only thing that matters,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management.
"Even though Votecastr is projecting Pennsylvania going
early to (Trump) it wouldn't matter. Florida has always been the
main pivot in this election and the fact that she's trending
strongly so far is really what it all comes down to."
The dollar rose to 105.19 yen, its highest against the yen
since Oct. 31. It gained 0.2 percent versus the Swiss
franc.
The Canadian dollar added 0.2 percent against its
U.S. counterpart and the Mexican peso rose more than 1 percent
against the greenback, touching its highest since Sept. 8.
The euro fell against the dollar, retracing earlier
gains, and was last down 0.15 percent to $1.1019, its lowest in
a week.
The gains against the euro and yen helped push the dollar
index, which measures the greenback against six major
world currencies, to its highest level in a week.
Clinton has a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump,
according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll
released on Monday.
Clinton was on track to win 303 votes in the Electoral
College to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed for victory. She
also leads Trump by about 44 percent to 39 percent, according to
the poll.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)