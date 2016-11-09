* Dollar rebounds from earlier 2 percent fall to hit
one-week high
* Mexico peso tanks to record low
* Safe-haven currencies jump on news, but largely retrace
gains
* Euro reverses early gains, hits one-week low vs dollar
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 9 The dollar rose in early North
American trading as investors re-evaluated the impact of the
victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential
election.
The dollar had fallen 2 percent in the aftermath of Trump's
shock win over heavily favored Democrat Hillary Clinton,
kindling fears of economic and political turmoil and calling
into question the rise in U.S. interest rates that had been
expected in December.
But despite Clinton being viewed as the status quo candidate
who would leave a December rate hike on the table, some
strategists say Trump's protectionist proposals, tax cuts and
promises to make U.S. companies operating overseas bring back
more of their income to be taxed could be positive for the
dollar in the medium term.
"The one thing we do know is we're likely to see greater
deficit spending from him with tax cuts and infrastructure
spending and with the protectionist policies that (Trump's)
looking to put in place that will likely put upward pressure on
wage growth and inflation," said Scott Smith, senior corporate
FX trader and market analyst at Cambrdige Global Payments in
Toronto.
The upward pressure would likely lead to the Federal Reserve
raising U.S. overnight interest rates at a faster pace than it
is currently projected to do, Smith added.
Markets initially entered full risk-aversion mode, with
investors scurrying out of the dollar and Mexican peso - which
hit a record low - and into perceived safe havens such as the
Japanese yen.
The euro fell to its lowest since Oct 31 against the
dollar after U.S. stock markets opened, falling to $1.0938. It
had risen as high as $1.1299 overnight as the likelihood of a
Trump victory began to look more certain.
The dollar remained lower against the yen, down 0.6
percent at 104.55 yen, but recovered substantially from its
overnight low of 101.15 yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major world currencies, touched its highest level since Nov.
1.
The Mexican peso, a barometer of market expectations for a
Trump presidency, plunged more than 13 percent at one point to
an all-time low just below 21.00 pesos per dollar. It recovered
some ground to trade around 19.93 pesos per dollar, but remained
down more around 9 percent on the day.
