* Dollar outlook stays positive
* Dollar hits six-month high against yen
* Euro rises on positive political developments
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 21 The dollar fell on Monday after
rising 10 straight days as investors consolidated gains fueled
by the election of a new Republican president who is expected to
adopt fiscal policies leading to interest rate increases.
The greenback's weakness benefited the euro, which rose from
an 11-month low hit last Friday, with political developments
seen easing uncertainty surrounding next year's German and
French elections.
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto, said the dollar's slide on Monday was just a correction
or, at the very least, a consolidation.
"We remain constructive on the outlook for the U.S. dollar
in the medium-term at least," Osborne said. "Rising U.S. rates,
stronger growth and presumably soon, additional clarity on the
economic and fiscal policy outlook contrasts with slower growth
and political risks elsewhere, particularly in Europe."
Osborne said any corrections should be limited in the near
term, with investors likely to snap up cheaper dollars.
In midmorning trading, the dollar index was down 0.4 percent
at 100.84. Over the last 10 days, it has posted a nearly
5 percent gain, with investors betting U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump's increased fiscal spending would stoke inflation
and propel interest rates higher.
Market participants expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting.
Meanwhile, analysts said German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
announcement on Sunday that she would seek a fourth term, while
not a surprise, is viewed as positive for the single euro zone
currency.
Merkel is seen as a defender of liberal democracy in the
West as investors are worried that a wave of populism and
anti-globalization sentiment is spreading across Europe and
threatening the breakup of the euro zone.
The euro climbed 0.4 to $1.0631 after touching its
weakest levels since December 2015 on Friday.
In France, former President Nicolas Sarkozy was ousted in a
party primary from the election race over the weekend. This
leaves ex-prime ministers Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe
fighting to become the center-right Republicans' candidate for
the presidential election in May.
The winner is expected to face National Front leader Marine
Le Pen, who opposes the European Union. Some analysts said
Sarkozy's defeat had lessened her prospects of winning, easing
investor fears about a breakup of the euro zone.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a six-month high of 111.18
yen, but was last down 0.1 percent at 110.79.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)