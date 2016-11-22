(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices, changes byline,
dateline)
* Dollar index rises after brief dip
* U.S. existing home sales surge in October
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 22 The dollar resumed its uptrend
on Tuesday, helped by a surge in U.S. existing home sales last
month that further cemented expectations not only of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike in December, but also of further
tightening next year.
On Monday, the dollar sold off slightly as investors took
advantage of a holiday-shortened week to square positions and
book profits on a U.S. currency that has logged nearly two weeks
of extended gains.
In that span, the dollar index has gained nearly 5 percent
on expectations U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would boost
fiscal spending, in turn elevating inflation and lifting
interest rates.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. home resales rose two percent in
October to an annual rate of 5.6 million units, the highest
level in more than 9-1/2 years. That pushed the
dollar to session highs versus the yen and drove a turnaround in
the dollar index.
"The greenback should continue to benefit from mounting
expectations for inflation and a potentially faster pace of Fed
rate hikes," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
In late morning trading, the dollar rose 0.4 percent against
the yen to 111.20 yen. On Monday, the dollar had hit a
six-month high versus the Japanese currency.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 and a subsequent tsunami
warning in northern Japan prompted knee-jerk selling of the
dollar for the safe-haven yen overnight. The 2011 earthquake in
Japan had resulted in a nearly 7 percent appreciation of the yen
for the first few days afterwards on the expectation of
increased repatriation flows.
"There is a feeling that the step adjustment in the dollar
has already happened," RBC head of G10 FX strategy Adam Cole
said, outlining a 2017 outlook that called for the dollar to
fall back to around 100 yen.
"A December rate hike is now totally discounted. Two more
hikes next year are 80 percent discounted. At these levels I
would like to start fading the rally in dollar-yen."
On Monday, the greenback had set a near six-month high of
111.36 yen, which amounted to a gain of 10 percent from its Nov.
9 trough near 101 yen.
The dollar index rose 0.1 percent to 101.19 as the
euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.0598. The
shared currency was not far from a nearly one-year low against
the dollar hit last week.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)