* USD runs out of steam after rising relentlessly since
Trump win
* Francois Fillon's election seen boosting euro
* Dollar index pulls back from near 14-year highs
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 28 The dollar edged down against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, surrendering some gains
after a sharp rally that followed Donald Trump's surprise
victory in the U.S. presidential election.
The greenback had surged more than 4 percent against a
basket of currencies in the wake of the election earlier
this month, with investors expecting a Trump administration to
bring an expansion of fiscal policy, boosting inflation and
pushing up interest rates.
But after hitting an almost 14-year-high of 102.05 on
Thursday, the dollar dipped on Friday and added to those losses
on Monday, with the index falling to 101.32.
The greenback fell as much as 1.5 percent to 111.32 yen
, having soared more than 8 percent in the wake of Trump's
victory to its highest levels in eight months against the
safe-haven Japanese currency. However, it recovered about half
of those losses, last down 0.6 percent at 112.38 yen.
Most analysts said the dip in the dollar since Friday was
simply a corrective pullback with the greenback still on track
for its strongest two-month gain since early 2015.
"It looks much more like a correction than anything else - a
Monday morning clearing of the decks before the end of the
month," said Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes in
London.
However, other analysts suggested that the dollar's dive
against the yen was the result of the President-elect's tweets
over the weekend. Trump alleged that "illegal" votes were
responsible for his loss in the popular vote to Democratic
challenger Hillary Clinton in response to a recount effort
organized by Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein.
"The blatant lie without any proof - and one that has been
roundly challenged by all of the country's voting experts - was
unprecedented in American politics and may have made some market
traders doubt Mr. Trump's stability," BK Asset Management's
Managing Director of FX Strategy Boris Schlossberg wrote in a
note to clients.
The euro climbed as much as 1.1 percent against the
greenback to an 11-day high of $1.0686, also boosted by
the election of Francois Fillon as the center-right candidate in
next year's French presidential elections.
The reformist former prime minister is now favored to become
president, with a flash opinion poll showing he would easily
beat National Front leader Marine Le Pen in a run-off second
round.
The euro retreated from those gains by the start of North
American trading, up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.0595.
