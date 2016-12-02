NEW YORK Dec 2 The dollar fell to session lows
against the yen on Friday after the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report showed job gains in November, but posted fewer jobs in
the two prior months than previously reported.
The U.S. currency fell to a session low of 113.49 in
the wake of the employment report. It was last at 113.83, down
0.3 percent.
The euro, meanwhile, briefly turned positive against the
dollar after the jobs report, but last traded down 0.2 percent
at $1.0640.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 178,000 jobs last month, but
data for September and October were revised to show a net 2,000
fewer jobs created than previously reported.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)