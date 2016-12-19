(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comment from analyst) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 19 The yen jumped on Monday on safehaven bids following news the Russian ambassador to Turkey was gunned down in the Turkish capital, adding to buying of the Japanese currency to book profits on dollar's recent gains versus the yen. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack on Andrei Karlov at an art gallery in Ankara. Islamic State militants have been active in Turkey and carried out several bomb attacks on Turkish targets. Currency traders typically move into the yen from the dollar and riskier currencies in times of political uncertainty. "This headline is weighing on risk appetite," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc. in Washington. The yen was up 1.3 percent against the dollar at 116.67 yen after hitting 118.66 yen on Dec. 15 which was its weakest since Feb. 2, according to Reuters data showed. The Japanese currency was up 1.2 percent versus the euro at 121.88 yen. The Turkish lira slipped 0.7 percent at 3.526 lira per dollar. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 12:09PM (1709 GMT) Description Last U.S. Close Pct Change Previous Session Euro/Dollar $1.0440 $1.0447 -0.07% Dollar/Yen 116.6900 117.9800 -1.09% Euro/Yen 121.86 123.32 -1.18% Dollar/Swiss 1.0230 1.0254 -0.23% Sterling/Dollar 1.2413 1.2487 -0.59% Dollar/Canadian 1.3396 1.3331 +0.49% Australian/Doll 0.7259 0.7304 -0.62% ar Euro/Swiss 1.0680 1.0723 -0.40% Euro/Sterling 0.8409 0.8371 +0.45% NZ 0.6943 0.6957 -0.20% Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6556 8.6635 -0.09% Euro/Norway 9.0397 9.0622 -0.25% Dollar/Sweden 9.3424 9.3563 -0.14% Euro/Sweden 9.7558 9.7695 -0.14% (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)