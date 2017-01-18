* Dollar rises after hitting lowest since Dec. 8
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least
1998
* U.S. inflation data suggests Fed still on pace for 2017
hikes
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The dollar edged up on
Wednesday as investors bought the greenback after five
consecutive days of selling that put its value against a basket
of major currencies at the lowest since Dec. 8.
The rebound followed a volatile Tuesday during which
sterling rose more than 3 percent for its best showing against
the dollar since at least 1998. Currency markets
Wednesday reversed most of the previous day's moves.
Sterling retreated 0.85 percent. The dollar index,
which measures it against a basket of six major peers, stood at
100.63, up 0.3 percent, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 8
on Tuesday.
A solid reading on the U.S. consumer price index and
industrial output figures that outpaced expectations provided
minimal fuel for the greenback, which touched session highs
against the yen and euro after the data releases but ultimately
retraced those gains.
"It didn't rock the boat," said John Doyle, director of
markets at Tempus Inc in Washington. "The immediate market
impact wasn't there, but that CPI numberit just adds to the
Fed's story and an argument that the economy is ready to weather
interest rates hikes. If that number had fallen then maybe we
would've questioned the Fed's argument for further hikes."
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Tuesday he saw a "good case" for three rate hikes this
year even without fiscal stimulus, but if the economy
accelerated, the Fed would need to raise rates faster.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech to the Commonwealth Club in
San Francisco at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) could offer further clues
about the direction of monetary policy.
The dollar had surged at the end of 2016 on expectations
that fiscal stimulus proposed by U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump would boost growth and inflation and lead to a faster pace
of U.S. interest rate rises, but it has lost more than 2 percent
over the past two weeks.
"We went a bit far on dollar weakness yesterday, so it's
natural to have a correction once in a while (but) the downward
trend is intact," said UBS currency strategist Daniel Trum, from
Zurich.
"Markets are finally becoming aware of the potential
negative effect of Trump's policies on the U.S. dollar - at the
beginning we had lots of positive sentiment... but now we see
that the focus is shifting more towards potential trade disputes
and potential difficulties in Trump implementing his policies."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)