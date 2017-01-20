* Dollar little changed after inauguration
* Market volumes limited, leading to choppy trade
* Trump's speech does not highlight policy specifics
(Adds new quotes, data, Trump inauguration info)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 20 The dollar edged lower in
choppy trading on Friday as investors found few reasons to make
big bets on the U.S. currency following newly sworn-in President
Donald Trump's inauguration speech.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, briefly fell to session lows during
Trump's remarks in which he pledged to put "America first,"
reigniting some worries of protectionist policies.
But the decline was modest as Trump did not touch on
specific economic or trade policies.
"There wasn't anything that appeared to elicit a strong
market movement," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign
exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. "Overall, we're seeing the
U.S. dollar consolidating some of the recent gains and it's
similar to ... consolidation we saw in the early part of last
year following the Fed's 2015 rate hike."
The Federal Reserve raised U.S. overnight interest rates in
December for the first time in 2016. Its rate hike in December
2015 was the first in close to a decade.
The dollar fell against the euro, Japanese yen
and British pound after posting some modest gains earlier
on Friday.
It rose against the Australian, New Zealand
and Canadian dollars, as well as currencies of most other
major commodity producers.
Market uncertainty kept the dollar in a tight range after a
volatile week that underlined growing uncertainty over how Trump
would govern.
"Did he give us anything we didn't already know? No," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corporation. "But I was struck by the very combative,
muscular tone to his speech."
The dollar index fell 0.1 percent. It has risen about
3.5 percent since Trump's Nov. 8 election victory, but has shed
more than 1 percent so far in January on growing concerns about
Trump's protectionist rhetoric and recent comments about his
dissatisfaction with the strong dollar.
The Mexican peso briefly trimmed early gains during Trump's
speech, but strengthened again after the president did not
detail measures that could specifically affect Mexico. The peso
was up 1.9 percent against the dollar.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)