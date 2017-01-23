(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Dollar falls vs yen, index hits 1-1/2 month low
* Investors cautious after Trump's first weekend as
president
* Sterling rises ahead of Supreme Court decision
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The dollar fell to a seven-week
low against a currency basket on Monday, weighed by concerns
about the early days of U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration that have so far been marred by protests, a
protectionist inauguration speech and angry comments on Twitter.
The safe-haven yen has been the main beneficiary of U.S.
political uncertainty, rising for a second straight session
against the dollar. The yen has gained nearly 3 percent since
the start of the year.
Trump's "America first" message was followed over the
weekend by coordinated protests in U.S. cities, testy exchanges
between members of his top staff and media and
confirmation that key trade pacts were heading for the shredder.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index, which measures the
greenback against six major rivals, fell 0.3 percent to 100.43
led by a 0.9 percent drop versus the yen to 113.64 yen.
"The new Trump administration did little to reassure nervous
investors that the direction of the government will be more
towards growing the economy and less toward the divisive and
protectionist rhetoric that characterized much of the campaign
period," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Trump said he would begin renegotiating the North American
Free Trade Agreement and withdraw from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP).
That, and the declaration of a "running war" with parts of
the media, fed uncertainty about the direction policy will take
and pointed to a bumpy few months ahead for the new president.
The dollar index rose around 4.2 percent between
Trump's election in November and the end of last year, but has
since given back more than 2.5 percent.
The dollar's steep rally following Trump's victory was
spurred by expectations that the new administration would focus
on pro-growth fiscal stimulus, tax cuts, and regulatory reform
that would likely lift inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates more quickly this year.
STERLING CLIMBS
Sterling was the other big gainer, hitting a five-week high
as investors bet Britain's Supreme Court would rule on Tuesday
that the government needs parliamentary approval to trigger
formal Brexit talks.
It climbed as high as $1.2477, its strongest level
against the dollar since Dec. 19, and pushed its way towards a
two-week high against the euro at 86.20 pence per euro.
.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.0736, on course for its
seventh daily rise in the last nine.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Marc Jones in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)