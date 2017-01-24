(Recasts, updates prices, adds quote, changes byline, dateline;
previous)
* U.S. dollar vulnerable to Trump comments, trade protection
* Sterling falls after UK Supreme Court ruling
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The U.S. dollar firmed against
the yen and euro on Tuesday, after several days of losses in the
wake of President Trump's inaugural speech promising more trade
protectionism, with the U.S. economic outlook still seen better
than that of Europe or Japan.
"When you take the spotlight more toward Europe and Britain
and Brexit, you start looking at the dollar as a better
long-term option," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus
Consulting in Washington.
"But the market is still on a roller-coaster. We're still
seeing a lot of pandemonium in Washington in terms of protests."
Perez added that investors are worried about President
Donald Trump's plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment of the
Trans Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian
countries.
Comments about the need for a weaker U.S. dollar from Trump
and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were also a concern.
The dollar had soared over 6.0 percent to 14-year highs
against a basket of major currencies in the eight weeks
following Trump's surprise election victory in November.
Investors bet his promised infrastructure spending and tax
cuts would boost economic growth and inflation, leading the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster.
After peaking in early January, that rally has stalled for
now, with the dollar down 3.5 percent against a basket of major
currencies the past three weeks. The dollar index last
traded flat at 100.13
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.6 percent to 113.31 yen
on Tuesday.
"Interest rate differentials are providing modest dollar/yen
support with the two-year U.S.-Japan yield spread pushing back
toward 140 basis points," said Eric Theoret, currency
strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The euro, which had looked as if it was headed toward parity
with the dollar at the end of 2016, has recovered above $1.07
and hit seven-week highs of $1.0774 in early Asian
trading on Tuesday. By late morning New York trading though, the
euro was down marginally at $1.0754.
Sterling, meanwhile, slipped 0.5 percent to $1.2465
after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that the government would
need approval from Britain's parliament before formally
triggering the country's departure from the European Union
.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; editing by Clive McKeef)