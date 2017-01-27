(Recasts, adds U.S. data, comment, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Dollar index posts slight gains
* U.S. Q4 data shows weaker-than-expected growth
* Markets optimistic about Trump's policy plans
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The dollar rose to a one-week
high against the yen on Friday, once again buoyed by
expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump would deliver on
his campaign promise to put policies in place to further bolster
an economy that has improved but has sputtered at times.
The greenback has climbed for two straight days, pulling it
back from seven-week lows against a basket of currencies on the
view that it would gain from a rise in border tariffs, tax
reform and future spending.
Karl Schamotta, director of global product & market strategy
at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto, said there was a
"growing conviction that Trump's campaign promises are likely to
be borne out in reality."
Increasing expectations of tax reforms and fiscal stimulus,
which support the dollar, are temporarily easing concerns of
trade protectionism, he said.
"The heavily abstracted threat of a trade war is unlikely to
shake investor confidence until the reality arrives," Schamotta
said.
The dollar briefly wobbled after advance data showed U.S.
economic growth slowed more than expected to 1.9 percent in the
fourth quarter due to weak exports. The market was expecting
growth of 2.2 percent.
The economy grew only 1.6 percent in 2016, the weakest pace
since 2011. [nLNNRCEDA1
Dennis de Jong, managing director at online currency broker
UFX.com in Limassol, Cyprus, described Friday's U.S. GDP number
as "solid but not spectacular growth and should please Janet
Yellen and her Fed colleagues."
The 4 percent fall in the dollar in the three weeks from
Jan. 3 reflected doubts about how the new administration's
policy mix would play out for the currency, particularly after
both Trump and Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin hinted
at concerns over its strength.
But many analysts cast it simply as a necessary adjustment
to market positioning before the dollar can deliver on what were
widespread expectations of a strong rally in 2017.
In midmorning trading, the dollar was up 0.4 percent against
the yen to 114.96. It rose against sterling, which fell
0.2 percent to $1.2569.
The euro, however, gained 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.0710, leaving the dollar index slightly higher on the
day at 100.42.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)