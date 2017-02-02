(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Dollar index slips to lowest since mid-November
* Fed disappoints hawks hoping for March rate increase
* Trump comments on Iran, Australia weigh on dollar
* Aussie rallies as trade surplus beats estimates
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 2 The U.S. dollar fell to its
lowest since mid-November against a basket of major rivals on
Thursday in the wake of a Federal Reserve policy statement that
disappointed investors hoping for clearer signs on rate hikes,
while rhetoric from U.S. President Trump unnerved traders.
Money markets had shown a 20 percent chance of a rise in
U.S. rates next month but that slipped to as little as 15
percent despite the Fed sending a broadly upbeat message on the
economy.
Aggressive language from Trump on Iran and a refugee deal
with Australia also put the focus back on the geopolitical risks
from his administration rather than the expectations of higher
inflation that dominated markets' initial thinking last year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, slumped to its lowest since Nov. 14
at 99.233 in morning trade in Europe. The euro hit an
eight-week high against the dollar of $1.0828, while the
dollar slumped as much as 1 percent against the yen to 112.06
yen.
That put the dollar near Tuesday's two-month trough against
the Japanese currency of 112.04 yen.
"Yesterday's FOMC statement wasn't overtly hawkish as some
had speculated, no obvious signals that March is a live
meeting," said Richard Franulovich, a senior currency strategist
at Westpac Banking Corp in New York.
"You have the broader story around Trump's incessant
combative approach to international relations, and very little
news on pro-growth, pro-business stuff like taxes and
infrastructure," he added. "That is hurting the dollar because
it's triggering people to pare back their reflation bets on the
U.S."
Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that "Iran has been put
formally put on notice" for firing a ballistic missile and
labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb."
The dollar index has fallen steadily since Jan. 3,
although traders stressed it was not obvious it would fall much
further ahead of monthly U.S. jobs numbers on Friday. Economists
polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 175,000
jobs in January, up from 156,000 in December.
The Australian dollar rose as much as 1.5 percent
against the dollar to its highest since Nov. 10 of $0.7696,
driven by a recovery in exports in the fourth quarter that sent
its current account surplus soaring to a record high and headed
off any thoughts of a dip into recession.
