By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. dollar rose on
Thursday, rebounding after a slide that investors considered
overdone following remarks by President Donald Trump that the
currency was getting too strong and he would prefer the Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates low.
The greenback and U.S. Treasury yields took a heavy hit
after Trump's comments to the Wall Street Journal, in which he
said the strength of the dollar would hurt the economy.
But after losing 0.6 percent on Wednesday - its biggest
one-day fall in more than three weeks - the dollar recovered on
Thursday against a basket of major currencies that tracks
its value, rising 0.3 percent.
"Clearly, I think it was oversold yesterday," said Peter Ng,
senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,
California. "The market was very sensitive to headlines given
how nervous it has become due to geopolitical risk."
Trading was also thinner than usual because of the impending
Good Friday holiday in the U.S. and Europe this week, Ng said.
Having hit a five-month low of 108.73 yen in early Asian
trading, the dollar steadied at 109.20 yen.
"Yes, it was negative what (Trump) said...but it’s not a big
surprise – it wasn’t a U-turn in his rhetoric on the exchange
rate so far," said Commerzbank currency strategist Thu Lan
Nguyen in Frankfurt.
"The question is: is he able to influence monetary policy in
order to get a weaker dollar? That is still an open question."
Trump's remarks went against a long-standing practice of
both U.S. Democratic and Republican administrations of
refraining from commenting on policy set by the independent
Federal Reserve. It is also unusual for a president to talk
about the value of the dollar, a subject usually left to the
U.S. Treasury secretary.
The dollar has shed 1.7 percent against the yen so far this
week, its fourth week lower against the safe-haven Japanese
currency in five, as a rise in tensions in Asia and Europe
prompted yen buying.
Investors are concerned about the upcoming French
presidential election as well as possible U.S. military action
against Syria and North Korea, and an escalation of tensions
with Russia.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.0619 after touching a
one-week high in overnight trading.
The dollar was little changed against China's offshore yuan
, after falling to a six-day low on Wednesday. It had
risen to a one-month high at the start of the week.
