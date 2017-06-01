* U.S. ADP report shows jobs gain of 253,000
* U.S. weekly jobless claims rise more than expected
* U.S. construction spending falls, manufacturing up
slightly
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 1 The dollar rallied on Thursday
after a report showed the U.S. economy created more private
sector jobs than expected in May, bolstering expectations for an
interest rate hike this month.
The U.S. unit hit session highs against major currencies
such as the yen, euro, and Swiss franc following the jobs
report, although it already traded higher ahead of the data
following losses this week.
The private sector employment report by payrolls processor
ADP showed employers added 253,000 jobs last month. Economists
surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP report would show a
gain of 185,000 jobs.
Interest rate futures after the data priced in a 96 percent
chance the Federal Reserve would hike rates in June.
Still, some analysts were skeptical about the ADP figures.
"Take this morning's estimate from ADP...with a huge grain
of salt," said John Herrmann, rates strategist at MUFG
Securities Americas in New York.
If the ADP's estimate of 253,000 jobs gained on a seasonally
adjusted basis were accurate, then on a non-seasonally adjusted
basis, the raw gain in private payrolls in May would have to be
996,000 jobs based on MUFG's models.
"Such a 996,000 month-on-month gain would be the third
strongest May monthly gain in history."
Hermann said that kind of private jobs gain was unrealistic.
In late morning trading, the dollar rose 0.4 percent to
111.25 yen, while the euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1223
.
A report showing U.S. weekly jobless claims rising more
than expected to 248,000 hardly mattered as investors focused on
the strong ADP data.
Other data on Friday included a drop in U.S. construction
spending in April of 1.4 percent, the largest fall in a year.
That, however, was offset by a fairly positive U.S.
manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply Management,
which showed its index edging up to 54.9 with gains in the
employment and new orders components.
"The inconsistency in today's data is part of a larger trend
as the U.S. economy continues to chug along near full
employment, yet inflation remains subdued," said Sean Coakley,
market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Vancouver.
"Meanwhile, the doves at the Fed peck away at any rationale
to maintain a moderate pace of interest-rate normalization."
The dollar index was last up 0.2 percent at 97.12
