* Dollar recovers after Friday's fall to 7-month low
* ECB expected to take benign view of economy on Thursday
* Traders repurchase dollar to square positions
* Sterling recovers after London attack
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 5 The U.S. dollar rebounded from
a near seven-month low against the euro on Monday as traders
doubted that any European Central Bank shift in policy stance
could strengthen the euro further, while dollar repurchases
after Friday's steep losses also helped the greenback.
ECB policymakers are set to take a more benign view of the
economy when they meet on Thursday and will even discuss
dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed,
four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told
Reuters last week.
Complacency that the ECB will be less dovish has left the
euro vulnerable to disappointment if the central bank does not
satisfy those expectations, analysts said.
Traders also bought back the dollar ahead of the ECB meeting
after a softer-than-expected May U.S. employment report on
Friday hit the currency and stoked doubts that the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates in the second half of this
year.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.1252 after hitting $1.1285 on Friday, its highest since Nov.
9.
"It has been very well-flagged that (the ECB) will be
pivoting their language around the balance of risks and the
forward guidance, and that's increasingly priced in," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corp in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.1 percent at
96.825 after hitting a roughly seven-month low of 96.654 Friday.
Friday's decline in the dollar index, of about 0.5 percent,
was its steepest in two weeks.
"The U.S. dollar index firmed off of Friday’s seven-month
trough overnight as investors squared up their positions," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington, in a research note.
Sterling, on a roller-coaster ride driven by diverging
opinion polls ahead of Thursday's national election, recovered
after an attack on pedestrians in central London on Saturday
drove a brief drop in early Asian trade. Sterling was last up
0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.2921.
The dollar hit a near seven-month low against the Mexican
peso of 18.3325 pesos after the ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) fended of a leftist challenge in a key
state election, seen as a prelude to next year's presidential
elections.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was flat at 110.41 yen
.
