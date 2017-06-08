* Euro dips after ECB policy decision to keep rates
unchanged
* Sterling edges down as investors eye UK election result
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 8 The greenback held gains
against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors took
stock of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the U.S.
Senate, while the euro weakened after the European Central Bank
kept interest rates on hold.
Comey on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of firing
him to try to undermine the bureau's investigation into possible
collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and
Russia, but did not say whether he thought the president sought
to obstruct justice.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major rivals, was up 0.27 percent at 97.01. Against the yen,
the greenback was up 0.26 percent to 110.07 yen, after rising to
a two-day high of 110.38 yen.
"So far we haven’t had any major surprises or any kind of
bombshells released," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"The dollar-yen ran up a little bit as the testimony got
underway, suggesting a little bit of a relief on the fact that
we are not likely to get a smoking gun from James Comey that we
did not already know."
The euro fell after the ECB cut its forecasts for inflation
and said policymakers had not discussed scaling back its massive
bond-buying programme.
The euro, which weakened on Wednesday on reports that the
ECB would cut its inflation forecasts, was down 0.4 percent to
$1.121, after dipping to $1.1196, its lowest since May 31.
"Even though it was well telegraphed over the last 24 hours,
the future expectations on inflation came in a bit lower than
the market had been anticipating," said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.
"That sort of weighed on the euro."
The euro has risen against the dollar in the past five
months, partly due to the greenback's weakness, but also on the
view that rising inflation would prompt the ECB to raise
interest rates in early 2018.
Meanwhile, sterling fell against the dollar while market
bets on how volatile the currency will be over the next 24 hours
touched their highest in a year, as Britain voted in a national
election that some polls have suggested is too close to call.
Sterling hit a two-week high of $1.2936 earlier in the
session after polling organisations' last surveys, but weakened
later in the day to trade down 0.18 percent at $1.2936.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Ritvik
Carvalho in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Diane Craft)