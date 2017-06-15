June 15 The U.S. dollar rose broadly on Thursday
against a basket of major currencies after data on U.S. jobless
claims and a reading on business conditions in the Northeast
United States pointed to a solid labor market.
The number of Americans filing unemployment claims fell more
than expected last week, suggesting that slack in the labor
market was shrinking, and the Philadelphia Fed business
conditions for June beat expectations after a strong reading in
May.
The euro fell to $1.1152, its lowest against the
dollar since May 30, following the data's release and the dollar
rose to a six-day high against a basket of major currencies
that measure its overall strength.
