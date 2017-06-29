(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Euro little deterred by note of caution from ECB sources
* ECB, BoE, Bank of Canada signals viewed as hawkish
* Dollar holds near lowest vs euro in nearly 14 months
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 29 The U.S. dollar held around a
nearly 14-month low against the euro on Thursday on growing
expectations of more hawkish monetary policies in Europe and
Canada and on skepticism of another Federal Reserve interest
rate increase this year.
The euro jetted to $1.1434, its highest since May 11,
2016, with European Central Bank sources' attempt on Wednesday
to moderate the message from Tuesday's speech by President Mario
Draghi falling largely on deaf ears.
The speech convinced markets that the central bank was
preparing to start withdrawing its own emergency stimulus for
the euro zone economy later this year.
Meanwhile, comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and two top Bank of Canada policymakers on Wednesday
ramped up expectations for interest rate increases from those
central banks.
"The shifting monetary policy trajectories of other central
banks is making other currencies more attractive relative to the
U.S. dollar," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York.
The euro was last 0.4 percent higher against the dollar at
$1.1424. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.3 percent at 95.727
after touching a roughly nine-month low of 95.685.
Analysts also said lingering doubts among traders that the
Fed would be able to raise interest rates again this year hurt
the dollar, which is expected to benefit from such increases.
"The market is a little skeptical about the Fed outlook for
another rate hike this year," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Esiner said that skepticism, combined with the more hawkish
signals from other central banks, hurt the dollar because it
disrupted expectations held since mid-2014 that the Fed would
become less accommodative before several other central banks.
The greenback touched a roughly five-month low of C$1.2987
against the Canadian dollar and last traded down 0.3
percent at $1.2994.
The dollar hit a more than one-month high of 112.92 yen
before easing from that level to trade up just 0.1
percent against the Japanese currency at 112.37.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)