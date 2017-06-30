(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments;
By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 30
* Dollar index set for 4.6 pct quarterly decline
* Hawkish signals from foreign central banks hurt dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 30 The U.S. dollar recovered
slightly on Friday but remained set for its biggest quarterly
decline against a basket of rival currencies in nearly seven
years after hawkish signals from foreign central banks this week
pressured the greenback further.
Investors have ramped-up expectations for tighter monetary
policy from the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank
of Canada after hints from officials this week. This has made
the greenback less attractive, in addition to doubts that the
Federal Reserve would be able to raise interest rates again this
year and that U.S. President Donald Trump could enact his
pro-growth agenda.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was set to decline about 4.6
percent for the second quarter to mark its steepest
quarterly percentage drop since the third quarter of 2010.
The euro was set to gain more than 7 percent against the
greenback for its biggest quarterly percentage gain since the
third quarter of 2010. The euro has racked up about 2 percent of
its gains and the dollar index has posted 1.6 percent of its
losses this week alone.
"What really gave the hawkish central banks extra punch was
how it seemed to be a coordinated effort to signal a shift away
from low-rate policies," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
He said improving economic growth in Europe and Canada
opened the door for those comments and was "a reality check how
the U.S. isn’t standing head and shoulders above everyone else."
The dollar index was last up 0.1 percent at 95.727, while
the euro was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.1412. The
euro touched its strongest in nearly 14 months on Thursday of
$1.1445, while the dollar index touched a roughly nine-month low
of 95.470 early Friday.
Analysts said Friday's bounce for the dollar came as some
traders likely took profits on gains in the euro as well as the
sterling. The dollar fell against the Canadian dollar, however,
and was last at C$1.2985 after touching a nearly 10-month low of
C$1.2948 earlier.
"It appears as though the euro and the pound could be
testing some resistance levels, and that could also contribute
to...the profit-taking," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist
at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London)