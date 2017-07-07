America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
NEW YORK, July 7 The dollar trimmed gains against the yen and euro on Friday in choppy trading after a report showed the U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in June, but average wages rose less than expected.
U.S. non-farm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, beating economists' expectations for a 179,000 gain. Data for April and May was revised to show 47,000 jobs created than previously reported.
However, average hourly earnings grew just 0.2 percent, down from expectations of a 0.3 percent rise for June.
The dollar initially fell to 113.54 yen following the jobs report, from 113.74 yen, minutes before the data's release. It was last at 113.72, still 0.5 percent.
The euro, on the other hand, rose to around $1.1430, from $1.1411 ahead of the jobs report, and was last at 114.20, flat on the day.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, JULY 8 AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - France's yearly business conference in Aix will gather CAC 40 executives, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, investors and economists, among others (to July 9). HAMBURG - G20 International Summit in Hamburg, Germany (Final Day). AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Bank o