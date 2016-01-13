(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Risk aversion eases with China trade data
* Offshore Chinese yuan flat in London trade
* Aussie dollar, other commodity currencies gain
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 13 The U.S. dollar and
commodity-based currencies including the Australian and Canadian
dollars rose against the yen and euro on Wednesday as the
Chinese yuan steadied and oil prices jumped, increasing the
market's appetite for assets that provide higher yield.
Better-than-expected Chinese trade data eased some of the
pessimism over the world's second-largest economy, injecting a
sense of calm into financial markets following heavy
intervention by Beijing to stem recent declines in the Chinese
currency.
Some analysts estimate that the Chinese central bank may
have sold $10 billion-$20 billion in the last week to prop up
the yuan.
U.S. crude, meanwhile, jumped more than 3 percent, a
day after dipping below the $30 barrier for the first time in 12
years. This gave relief to commodity-linked currencies like the
Norwegian crown.
"The broader market tone is showing signs of tentative risk
appetite, bolstered by continued stability in China's exchange
rate and reinforced by the release of better-than-feared trade
figures out of China," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist,
at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the daily mid-point
for the yuan at 6.5630 to the dollar, little changed
from the steady fixes of the previous two days, alleviating some
of the fears that have weighed on investors' minds about a sharp
and quick depreciation in the currency.
The fixing came as the central bank put a squeeze on
offshore sellers of the currency by making it prohibitively
expensive to speculate against the yuan.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar rose 0.4 percent against
the yen to 118.12, while the euro was down 0.1 percent
at $1.0848
"It is hardly surprising that safe-haven currencies like the
yen are under pressure. However, it is questionable how long
this risk appetite will last," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
Both the safe-haven yen and the low-yielding euro tend to
gain in times of market stress because these currencies are
often used to fund investment in risky assets, and consequently
rise back up when there is a retreat from those assets.
The Australian dollar, often used as proxy for China because
of Australia's reliance on Chinese demand for raw materials,
rose 0.4 percent to US$0.7019, edging back from
Monday's four-month low of US$0.6927.
While Beijing appears to have stabilised the yuan for now,
analysts say its long-term policy outlook remains unclear and
volatility in currency markets is likely to stay.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)