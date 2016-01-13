(Recasts; updates prices, adds comment)
* Brent oil drops to below $30/bbl; stocks fall as well
* Commodity currencies slide with weaker oil
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 13 The euro regained its footing
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite soured
anew late in the afternoon after Brent oil prices fell sharply,
prompting steep declines in U.S. equity markets.
The yen, another currency like the euro used to fund
purchases in higher-yielding assets, trimmed losses versus the
dollar and rose against commodity units such as the Australian
and Canadian dollars. The greenback also gained against the
commodity currencies.
"Oil is leading the charge. Equities were getting a bit
slippery before the drop in oil, but once oil started to turn,
equities started to gain momentum to the downside," said Brad
Bechtel, managing director of foreign exchange at Jefferies in
New York.
"On the FX side, the dollar was better bid against commodity
currencies. The euro gained as well since it has been performing
well lately in times of stress," Bechtel said.
Brent oil prices slid on Wednesday, dropping below $30 a
barrel for the first time since April 2, 2004. They tumbled
earlier after government data showed U.S. gasoline and diesel
stockpiles had increased more than expected in the past week.
In late trading, the euro rose 0.2 percent against the
dollar to $1.0873, gaining after two straight days of
losses.
The dollar was little changed against the yen after posting
strong gains all day. It was last at 117.69 yen, flat on
the day.
Both the safe-haven yen and the low-yielding euro tend to
gain in times of market anxiety because these currencies are
often used to fund investment in risky assets, and consequently
rise back up when there is a retreat from those assets.
Commodity currencies fell against the U.S. dollar, which
rose 0.6 percent versus the Canadian dollar to C$1.4349.
The Australian slid 0.2 percent to US$0.6965, while
the New Zealand dollar was down 0.1 percent at US$0.6528.
Earlier in the session, commodity currencies as well as the
U.S. dollar versus the euro got some much-needed relief after
better-than-expected Chinese trade data stabilized the yuan,
easing some of the pessimism over the world's second-largest
economy. That injected a sense of calm into financial markets.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Diane Craft)