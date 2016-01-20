* Dollar down slightly as yen rises and commodity currencies
fall
* Canadian dollar continues slide against greenback
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 20 The dollar fell to a more than
one-year low against the Japanese yen on Wednesday as
crude oil prices dropped near 13-year lows and risk appetite
waned.
The U.S. currency was down 1 percent at 116.42 yen after
hitting a session low of 115.970 yen.
Investors said the yen could climb as high as 110 per dollar
this year, said Karl Schamotta, director of FX strategy and
structured products at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto, as
many anticipate the Bank of Japan will not employ additional
stimulus measures or accelerate its quantitative easing program.
"That's a fairly substantial reversal from where we were,"
Schamotta said, "and certainly I think that the bazooka that
(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe was deploying last year has
run out of ammunition."
Further bolstering the yen was data showing U.S. consumer
prices unexpectedly fell in December. That suggests inflation
may be slow to rise toward the U.S. Federal Reserve's target
and that the dollar's value will be unlikely to increase.
But oil's continued slide also pushed traders out of
commodity currencies and into the dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, was flat at 99.020 as investors
unwound positions in currencies like the Australian and
New Zealand dollars. The Aussie fell 0.8 percent, and the
kiwi shed 0.5 percent against the greenback.
The euro was mostly flat against the U.S. dollar at
$1.09055.
The dollar also rose sharply against oil-linked currencies
like the Brazilian real, Norwegian crown and Russian rouble,
which fell to its lowest since re-denomination in 1998.
The Canadian dollar looked set to continue a 13-day
losing streak against its U.S. counterpart, despite gaining a
full cent earlier in the session after the Bank of Canada
decided to keep its 0.5 percent overnight target interest rate
unchanged.
"Because oil prices have fallen so much, the market really
believes that the BoC needs to cut interest rates," said Kathy
Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
"They do need to cut interest rates if they want to prevent the
economy from falling into recession again, but they're probably
waiting to see how much fiscal stimulus they're going to get and
... if oil prices are going to stabilize."
The loonie hit a 13-year low in overnight trading. The
dollar was last up 0.25 percent at C$1.4610.
