* Euro below $1.08 1st time in two weeks after ECB chief
comments
* Dollar/yen back above 117 yen after sliding to 115.97
overnight
* Dollar index rises to highest in seven weeks
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 21 The dollar rose on Thursday,
hitting its strongest against the euro in two weeks, after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi suggested the bank
could soon launch additional stimulus.
After the ECB kept interest rates unchanged as expected,
Draghi said it would be necessary to review the bank's policy
stance again at its next meeting on March 10. The euro
fell below $1.08 for the first time in two weeks during his
speech.
Draghi pointed to concerns over China and other emerging
markets as well as market volatility and geopolitical risks, and
said the tumult would prompt a March review of monetary policy.
He told reporters the bank expected rates to "stay at present or
lower levels for an extended period."
"Mr. Draghi certainly kicked open the door to action as soon
as ... March. He sounded a concerned tone about global
developments and how that can adversely impact already anemic
inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"It's like a Draghi do-over. Last month he sparked this
robust rally in the euro, and now he's taken back much of those
gains."
The euro recovered slightly after the speech, and was last
down 0.7 percent at $1.0815.
"I think the main take here is that if we continue to see
market turmoil, if we continue to see oil grind lower, that's
going to raise the stakes for March and leave the euro
vulnerable to further falls," Manimbo said.
The dollar also made strides against the yen after
Draghi's comments, rising 0.2 percent and moving comfortably
above 117 yen. The greenback had fallen to 115.97 in overnight
trading, its lowest since January 2015.
The yen has been the major beneficiary of the global market
slowdown, as major drops in equity markets and
oil prices have moved investors to seek out the
safe-haven currency. It has added nearly 3 percent against the
dollar since the start of January and just under 5.5 percent in
the past six months.
The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc, the
other major safe-haven currency, following Draghi's speech. It
was most recently up 0.95 percent to 1.0136 francs per dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, rose 0.45
percent to 99.547, its highest since Dec. 3.
