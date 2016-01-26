(Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, previously
LONDON)
* Dollar index falls as oil recovery boosts Canadian dollar
* Dollar rises vs euro, yen, but down overall
* Strong U.S. data shrugged off as markets await Fed
statement
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 26 A recovery in oil prices pushed
the dollar higher against the yen and euro on Tuesday, but it
fell overall as sterling rose and the oil-linked Canadian dollar
gained.
With crude oil prices near their lowest in 13 years, senior
officials of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries renewed calls for rival producers to cut supply
alongside its members.
That helped push oil prices further above $30 a barrel as
markets hoped OPEC and Russia could be getting closer to a deal
to reduce the supply of crude in the market.
The bounce in oil prices helped improve markets' risk
appetite, leading investors to unwind positions in currencies
seen as less risky and boosting the dollar.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent against the yen to 118.50
, while the euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.0825.
Both currencies tend to do well during times of financial market
stress, since Japan and the euro zone usually run current
account surpluses.
The dollar rose to its highest against the Swiss franc
since Dec. 3, gaining 0.55 percent to 1.0179 francs.
But oil's rebound also provided major relief to the Canadian
dollar, which has been battered in recent weeks.
The dollar fell 1.35 percent against the loonie to C$1.4125,
a two-week low.
The increase in risk appetite also encouraged investors to
take profits on sterling, which had fallen as low as
$1.4171 in European trading. It was last up 0.55 percent at
$1.4325.
The dollar index fell 0.15 percent despite positive
U.S. economic data showing a surprisingly large boost in
consumer confidence and a rise in U.S. home prices. The data
went largely unnoticed by markets, because investors are
awaiting word from the Federal Reserve on interest rates on
Wednesday, said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"The fact that the U.S. continues to perform relatively well
is certainly good news," said Esiner, "but the real concern and
the real story is going to be what's going on in the global
economy and how the Fed characterizes that with respect to their
outlook."
Investors will be studying the U.S central bank's message on
Wednesday to determine what, if any, effect volatile global
markets, plummeting oil prices and heightened fears of a Chinese
slowdown will have on the Fed's previously stated intentions to
continue raising interest rates this year.
Markets are pricing in just one rate increase this year,
compared with the Fed's rate path, which suggested at least four
hikes back in December.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)