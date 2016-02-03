* Dollar falls 2 pct vs yen, over 1 pct vs euro
* Dollar wipes out gains vs yen from Bank of Japan move
* Comments from Fed's Dudley, U.S. data suggest dovish Fed
* Dollar index hits over 7-week low
* Commodity currencies gain vs dollar on oil rebound
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The dollar hit its lowest level
against the euro since last October and wiped out recent gains
against the Japanese yen on Wednesday amid growing skepticism
that the Federal Reserve would be able to hike U.S. interest
rates again this year.
The euro rose over 1 percent against the dollar to hit
$1.10810, its highest level since Oct. 28, while the greenback
fell 2 percent against the yen to a nearly two-week low of
117.500 yen, erasing Friday's gains against the currency notched
after the Bank of Japan shifted to negative rates.
Analysts said comments from New York Fed President William
Dudley, who told MNSI that financial conditions have tightened
considerably in the weeks since the U.S. central bank raised
interest rates and monetary policymakers would have to take that
into consideration should that phenomenon persist, weighed on
the dollar.
Also on Wednesday, weaker-than-expected data showing the
U.S. economy's services sector expanded in January, but at a
slower pace than the previous month, also weighed on
expectations that the Fed would be able to hike rates again this
year.
"Fed rate forecasts are coming under fire," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, referring to Fed policymakers'
forecasts in December of four U.S. interest rate hikes in 2016.
"The notion of a sidelined Fed over the course of 2016 is
gaining traction with every sub-par reading on the U.S.
economy," he added.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, hit 97.461, its lowest
level in over seven weeks. The dollar hit a nearly two-week low
against the Swiss franc of 1.00530 francs.
The euro was last up 1.08 percent against the dollar at
$1.10385. The dollar was last down 1.42 percent
against the yen at 118.220 yen while the dollar index
was last down 1.16 percent at 97.730.
The New York Fed's Dudley also said the weakening outlook
for the global economy and any further strengthening of the
dollar could have "significant consequences" for the health of
the U.S. economy.
"Dudley's comments played into the mood of unwinding Fed
tightening expectations," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
A rebound in oil prices from Tuesday's declines lifted
commodity-linked currencies, such as the New Zealand, Canadian
and Australian dollars. The New Zealand dollar rose over 2
percent against the greenback to a nearly one-month high of
$0.6654.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione,; additional reporting by Anirban
Nag in London; editing by G Crosse)