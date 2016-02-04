* Dollar hits two-week low vs yen
* Euro hits over 3-1/2-month high vs dollar
* Traders grow skeptical of 2016 Fed rate hikes
* U.S. Jan. non-farm payrolls report eyed
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 4 The U.S. dollar extended its
plunge against major currencies on Thursday as traders sharply
unwound bullish bets against the greenback on continued
skepticism that the Federal Reserve would be able to hike
interest rates this year.
The euro hit its highest level in over 3-1/2 months against
the dollar of $1.12390, while the dollar hit a two-week low
against the yen of 116.730 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, also hit its lowest level in
more than 3-1/2 months, of 96.259. The dollar hit a
3-1/2-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.99335 franc
.
"This is a general rebasing or re-scaling of market
expectations around specifically the dollar," said Shahab
Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse in New
York.
Analysts said dovish comments from Fed president William
Dudley to MNI on Wednesday and recent weak U.S. economic data
continued to hurt the dollar. The dollar index posted its
biggest one-day decline in two months on Wednesday.
Speculators had cut bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in
recent weeks on reduced Fed rate hike expectations. The value of
the dollar's net long position was at $23.85 billion in the week
ended Tuesday, Jan. 26, marking the fifth straight weekly
decline according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Fed fund futures contracts on Thursday suggested traders
were pricing in just an 8 percent probability of a Fed rate hike
next month, and just a 34 percent chance by the end of the year.
U.S. economic data, including data showing new orders for
U.S. factory goods fell in December by the most in a year, also
reinforced notions that the Fed would need to delay further rate
hikes.
Investors awaited Friday's January U.S. non-farm payrolls
report.
"For those people who are skeptical of any additional Fed
tightening this year, a soft labor market report would reinforce
(that view)," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York.
The euro was last up 0.63 percent against the
dollar at $1.11740.
