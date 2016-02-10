(New throughout, changes byline, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
* Dollar rises after Yellen comments indicate rate hike
still possible
* Dollar pares gains vs yen
* Dollar index up after comments, rises from near 4-month
low
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 10 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
climbing from nearly four-month lows against a basket of major
currencies, after prepared remarks from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen suggested that the U.S. central bank had not taken
a March interest rate increase off the table.
The dollar rose to a session high against the euro and pared
earlier losses against the Japanese yen following the comments.
"Ms. Yellen seems to be maintaining her faith in the outlook
of the U.S. economy and still anticipates to raise rates. That's
what at the end of the day is supportive of the U.S. currency,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar rose 0.25 percent against a basket of currencies
to 96.324, having touched its lowest level since October
on Tuesday.
The greenback has shed more than 3 percent over the past two
weeks as expectations of a 2016 interest rate rise have all but
vanished. Concern over sliding commodity prices, a slowing
Chinese economy and the health of European banks have also
dampened dollar demand in favor of safe-haven assets such as the
yen.
Fed funds futures rates show that markets see less than a 6
percent chance of a rate hike from the Fed in March, according
to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Despite a shock move from the Bank of Japan to adopt
negative interest rates two weeks ago, the yen hit a 15-month
high of 114.05 per dollar on Tuesday and was up 0.3
percent on the day at 114.75 yen on Wednesday. It has gained
more than 6 percent since an initial fall on the BOJ's move.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to a session low of $1.1233
following the release of Yellen's comments.
Yellen's monetary policy report, released at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT), is viewed as a key hinge for market direction for
the foreseeable future. She will testify before the House
Financial Services Committee beginning at 10:00 am EST.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing by W Simon)