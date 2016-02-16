(New throughout, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
* Oil producers agree to freeze, not cut, output with
consensus
* Dollar rises vs euro, franc on improved risk sentiment
* Yen rises vs dollar as investors still seek safety
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar rose against most
major currencies on Tuesday as an agreement between the world's
top oil producers increased investors' appetite for risk.
However, the Japanese yen rose against the dollar as the
deal left some investors unsatisfied and buying the safe-haven
currency.
Crude oil futures initially surged after the agreement
between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, but fell after it
was revealed that the accord was only to freeze output at
January levels, and only with agreement from other major
exporters.
Saudi, Russian, Qatari and Venezuelan oil ministers said the
plan was contingent on other producers joining in, a major
sticking point with Iran absent from the talks and determined to
raise production.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent against the yen to 113.84
yen, reversing earlier gains. The dollar had risen more than 1
percent against the yen on Monday and has gained more than 3
percent since hitting a 15-month low on Thursday, as
investors' nerves were calmed a touch by a recovery in equities
and oil prices.
"Some had expected the agreement between Saudi Arabia and
Russia to come out with cutting oil production," said John
Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Inc in Washington.
"The people that were expecting that didn't get it, so
you're getting a little bit of a risk-off play on that front."
The dollar did, however, rise against other major
currencies, including to a two-week high against the British
pound. Poor manufacturing numbers battered sterling on Tuesday,
and the currency has struggled so far in 2016 because of worries
that Great Britain might leave the euro zone.
Sterling fell 1 percent against the dollar to
$1.4283.
The dollar also benefited from higher U.S. stock markets and
leftover optimism from Friday's positive gains. The S&P 500
rose more than 0.8 percent in early trading Tuesday after
gaining nearly 2 percent on Friday.
"Yesterday was a relatively good risk day that the U.S.
markets didn't get to take advantage of, so you're going to see
a little bit of lingering of that in today's trade as well,"
Doyle said.
Markets in the United States were closed for the Presidents
Day holiday.
The euro fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.1140.
The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc, gaining
0.15 percent to 0.9881 franc.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)