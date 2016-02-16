(Updates data, adds quote)
* Oil producers agree to freeze, not cut, output with
consensus
* Dollar rises vs euro, franc on improved risk sentiment
* Yen rises vs dollar as investors still seek safety
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar rose against most
major currencies on Tuesday as an agreement between the world's
top oil producers increased investors' appetite for risk.
However, the Japanese yen rose against the dollar as the
deal left some investors unsatisfied and buying the safe-haven
currency.
Crude oil futures initially surged after the agreement
between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, but fell after it
was revealed that the accord was only to freeze output at
January levels, and only with agreement from other major
exporters.
The plan also faced major hurdles with Iran absent from the
talks and likely determined to raise production.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent against the yen to 113.84
yen, reversing earlier gains. It had risen more than 1 percent
against the Japanese currency on Monday. It had gained more than
3 percent since hitting a 15-month low on Thursday, as
investors' nerves were calmed a touch by a recovery in equities
and oil prices.
"A lot of the rally you saw late last week and into this
morning was on renewed optimism that there would be some sort of
production cut," said Matt Perrier, a managing director of fixed
income, currencies and commodities at BMO Capital Markets.
"The fact that crude production levels are being frozen
doesn't do a whole lot to address the supply glut and I think
the market took some of the bets off the table that had been put
on."
The dollar did, however, rise against other major
currencies, including to a two-week high against the British
pound. Poor manufacturing numbers battered sterling on Tuesday,
and the currency has struggled so far in 2016 because of worries
Great Britain might leave the euro zone.
Sterling fell 1 percent against the dollar to
$1.4283.
The dollar also benefited from a rise in U.S. stock markets
and leftover optimism from Friday's gains. The S&P 500
rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday after gaining nearly 2 percent on
Friday.
"Yesterday was a relatively good risk day that the U.S.
markets didn't get to take advantage of, so you're going to see
a little bit of lingering of that in today's trade as well,"
said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Inc.
Markets in the United States were closed for the Presidents
Day holiday.
The euro fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.1140.
The dollar rose against the Swiss franc, gaining 0.15
percent to 0.9881 franc.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chris
Reese)