* Dollar rises as euro weakens; yen rises on risk aversion
* Sterling off 1 pct on fears of rising 'Brexit' possibility
* Dollar index extends rebound from five-month trough
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 22 The dollar rose on Tuesday as
the euro and sterling weakened following attacks in Brussels
that left at least 34 dead, weighing on investor risk sentiment
and bolstering the view that Britain was more likely to vote to
exit the European Union.
Sterling fell by more than 1 percent to its lowest level in
a week. Analysts said the attacks on Brussels airport and a
rush-hour metro train were likely to strengthen the case for
those pushing for Britain to leave the EU in a June referendum.
"The attack in Brussels, on the back of terrorist attacks in
Turkey over the weekend ... is bad news for the U.K., because it
plays into the hands of those who want to leave, thinking that
somehow if they leave they're safe," said Marc Chandler, global
head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"Brussels makes people think about their borders and
immigration."
European shares moved lower, dragged down by
airline and travel stocks, souring overall sentiment towards
high-yielding and riskier assets.
The yen, a favored safe haven in times of market volatility
and uncertainty, also rose, touching a 12-day high against the
euro. The yen was up almost 1 percent at one point and
hit a session high of 111.38 yen per dollar.
The dollar was last down 0.25 percent to 111.65 yen.
"The news is having impact on sentiment," said Yujiro Goto,
currency strategist at Nomura. "Safe-haven currencies are being
supported on the headlines."
The Swiss franc climbed to a more than two-week high of
1.08765 franc per euro. Against the dollar, the franc
was flat at 0.9704 franc.
"Following the attacks in Paris last November, concerns
about similar future events in Europe may have a more prolonged
impact on the tourism and travel sectors, as well as a
deterioration in consumer sentiment," Charalambos Pissouros,
senior analyst at IronFX Global, said.
Against the dollar, the euro was lower at $1.1220,
furthering its recoil from Thursday's one-month high of $1.1342,
with the Brussels blasts overshadowing a German business
sentiment survey and euro zone purchasing managers' surveys.
The euro's losses compounded those in the pound, helping the
dollar index rise 0.2 percent to 95.485 and further
extending its rebound from a five-month trough on Friday.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Paul Simao)