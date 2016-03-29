* Euro hits nearly 1-week high vs dollar
* Traders wary of making bets ahead of Yellen speech
* Yellen eyed after hawkish comments from Fed officials
* Yellen speech due at 12:20 EDT
(Updates prices; adds comments; changes byline, dateline from
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. dollar edged lower
against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as traders
awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for
direction on the central bank's likely path of interest rate
increases.
The euro set a nearly one-week high of $1.1222 against the
greenback after data showed a slightly lower-than-expected
annualized rise in single-family U.S. home prices in January.
The euro's strength against the dollar, however, built only
modestly on gains on Monday, when soft U.S. inflation and
consumer spending data crimped expectations for a swifter pace
of Fed rate hikes. The euro was last only 0.13 percent higher
against the dollar at $1.1208.
Analysts said traders were hesitant to bet on the dollar's
direction ahead of Yellen's speech at the Economic Club of New
York at 12:20 EDT (1620 GMT). Analysts said the remarks would be
closely watched partly to see if Yellen would continue recent
hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials.
"The market is really sitting on the sidelines," said Jason
Leinwand, managing director at derivatives advisory firm
Riverside Risk Advisors in New York. "There is really no reason
to put any positions on when there's so much uncertainty about
what she may say."
Fed funds futures suggested traders see a 49 percent chance
that the U.S. central bank would raise its target range on
benchmark interbank rates by 25 basis points to 0.50-0.75
percent in July. This compared with 51 percent at Monday's
close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Uncertainty over Yellen's comments resulted in thin trading
volumes, analysts said.
"We are certainly looking for guidance from Ms. Yellen,"
said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in
Toronto. He said he was expecting her to take a more dovish
stance than recent Fed officials.
The dollar was last down 0.17 percent against the yen at
113.26 yen. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last
down 0.09 percent at 95.854.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)