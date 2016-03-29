* Yellen says appropriate for Fed to be cautious
* Euro hits 8-day high vs dollar of $1.1278
* Dollar index hits one-week low of 95.268
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. dollar hit its
lowest level against the euro in over a week and fell against
other major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said it was appropriate for the Fed to proceed
"cautiously" in hiking interest rates.
In her first comments since the Fed decided to hold rates
steady two weeks ago, Yellen sounded cautious about threats to
the recovery of the world's biggest economy, appearing to push
back on more hawkish recent comments from a handful of her
colleagues.
Yellen's comments hurt the dollar by pushing out
expectations for the central bank's next interest rate hike.
U.S. Fed funds futures implied traders saw a 43 percent chance
of the central bank hiking rates in July, down from 51 percent
on Monday.
"It was definitely dovish," said Richard Scalone, co-head of
foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago, in reference to
Yellen's speech at the Economic Club of New York. "This is
another push in the direction of fewer interest rate increases."
The euro rose more than 0.7 percent to an eight-day
high against the dollar of $1.1278, while the dollar slumped
against the yen to a session low of 112.77 yen, easing
further from a nearly two-week high of 113.80 yen hit early in
the session.
In contrast to Yellen's cautious remarks, Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker said last week that the central bank
should consider another rate hike as early as next month and
that he would prefer at least three hikes before year-end.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the United States may
be in line for a rate hike as soon as April.
"Given the much less dovish-than-expected commentary we got
from a number of Fed speakers last week, many were looking for a
shift in tone from Ms. Yellen and we didn't get that," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
The dollar hit an eight-day low against the Swiss franc of
0.9678 franc. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit a
one-week low of 95.268 and was last down 0.69 percent at 95.278.
On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
stock index was up 0.46 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Dion
Rabouin; Editing by Andrew Hay and Richard Chang)