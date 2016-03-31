(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)

* Euro crosses $1.1400 for first time since mid-Oct

* Dollar set to decline 4.3 pct for quarter

* Dollar index hits 5-1/2-month low

* Traders digest dovish Yellen comments

* Month-end rebalancing flows hurt dollar

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 31 The dollar hit its lowest level in more than five months against a basket of currencies on Thursday and was set to post its biggest quarterly percentage loss in more than five years after traders continued to digest dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The euro continued four straight sessions of gains against the dollar and hit $1.1411, marking the first leap above $1.1400 in 5-1/2 months. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit its lowest level since mid-October of 94.319.

The index was on track to post a quarterly loss of more than 4 percent, or its largest since the third quarter of 2010.

Analysts said traders continued to push out expectations for the next Fed interest rate increase after Yellen said on Tuesday the central bank would proceed cautiously in raising rates and highlighted external risks such as slower global growth.

"We're continuing to see fallout from Yellen's speech," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Yellen appears not to want to raise rates in 2016."

Analysts also said month-end rebalancing flows weighed on the dollar. These flows are caused by global portfolio managers adjusting their existing currency hedges.

The Labor Department will release a much-anticipated U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for March on Friday. A sharp increase in wages could stem the dollar's losses and suggest the U.S. economy is heating up, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

"The only thing that could push the Fed into more hawkish territory is if they see wage price inflation," Schlossberg said.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls are expected to show the world's largest economy added 205,000 jobs in March, with the jobless rate steady at 4.9 percent. Average earnings, seen as signaling inflation trends, are expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

The Australian dollar hit a fresh nine-month high against the greenback of $0.7723. The dollar hit more than five-month lows against the Swiss franc for a second straight day, including a session low of 0.9575 franc.

Against the yen, the dollar was last mostly flat at 112.41 yen, up from a session low of 112.12 yen. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in LondoEditing by Jonathan Oatis)