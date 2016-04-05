* Dollar hits 17-month low vs yen at 109.98 yen
* Euro edges lower vs dollar
* Traders await March Fed meeting minutes
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. dollar fell below 110
yen for the first time in 17 months on Tuesday, partly on
concerns about global economic growth, while the euro edged
lower against the dollar on soft European economic data.
The dollar extended its losses against the yen to 8.2
percent for the year, with a downturn in stock prices fueling
the latest rally in the Japanese currency. The dollar fell more
than 1 percent against the yen and hit 109.98 yen, its lowest
level since late October 2014.
The dollar pared losses against the yen later in the
U.S. trading session and was last down 0.81 percent at 110.41
yen. The dollar had weakened against the yen in recent sessions
in the aftermath of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish
comments last week, which traders viewed as suggesting a slower
path of Fed rate increases this year.
"The mix of global growth being perhaps a bit slower and a
more gradual path for the U.S. fed funds rate... are likely
positive for the yen," said Brian Daingerfield, currency
strategist for RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Analysts also said traders may have lost confidence in the
Bank of Japan's ability to weaken the yen through monetary
stimulus.
The euro, meanwhile, hit a session low against the
dollar at $1.1337, down from a 5-1/2 month peak of $1.1437
touched on Friday, before paring losses. The euro last traded
only slightly lower against the dollar at $1.1381.
German factory orders and a subdued start to euro zone
business activity in the first quarter weighed on the euro,
while the currency briefly touched its session low against the
dollar after Institute for Supply Management data showed a
stronger-than-expected gain in the U.S. non-manufacturing sector
in March.
The euro pared losses on expectations that the Fed's March
meeting minutes, to be released on Wednesday, would reinforce
the central bank's dovish stance and hurt the dollar, said
Alfonso Esparza, senior currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.15
percent at 94.655.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.84 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)