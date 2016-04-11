(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, previous
dateline LONDON)
* Japanese official warns again on "one-sided" moves
* Market still sceptical of threat of intervention in
near-term
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 11 The dollar pared losses after
hitting 17-month lows against the yen on Monday, as Japan again
warned that it could intervene in the market to weaken the
Japanese currency.
Gains in global stock markets and a rebound in oil prices
have also diminished the allure of safe-haven currencies such as
the yen, which fell for the first time versus the dollar in
seven days.
But it was the warning by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide
Suga on the yen's recent gains which spurred traders to unwind
some one-sided trades on the dollar-yen.
Suga said overnight that the Group of 20's agreement to
avoid competitive devaluations did not mean Japan cannot
intervene against currency moves, repeating language which has
flagged intervention in the past.
"While the comments sent the yen lower overnight, the
overall nervousness in global markets continues to keep the
Japanese currency's safe-haven allure in high demand," said Omer
Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar was little changed at
108.00 yen. Earlier the dollar fell to a 107.64 yen, the
lowest since October 2014. The greenback has fallen three
straight weeks against the Japanese currency.
Suga told a news conference the Japanese government was
closely monitoring the currency market with a sense of urgency,
calling the yen moves one-sided and speculative.
But the running logic among analysts is that Tokyo cannot
easily intervene ahead of G20 meetings in Washington this week
and a round of G7 summits it is hosting in May.
The yen also fell against the euro, which rose 0.4 percent
to 123.69 yen. The euro also rose 0.3 percent against
the dollar to $1.1438.
A number of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are scheduled
to speak this week, but analysts held out little hope that their
comments would significantly revive expectations for interest
rate rises this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's caution on policy has cooled any
thoughts of a rise before mid-year even as a number of her
colleagues have sounded more bullish.
The dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 93.819.
"The bottom line is that an April FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) rate hike looks unlikely," said Thierry Albert
Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist, at
Macquarie Group Limited in New York.
Still, he added that the FOMC believes that gradual
increases in the federal funds rate over time are still
appropriate.
"So June is still live," Wizman said.
