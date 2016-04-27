(Updates prices, adds quotes; changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
* Fed to release policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT
* Dollar slips vs most major currencies
* Traders cautious on yen ahead of BOJ statement
* Aussie dollar falls on unexpectedly worse inflation data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 27 The U.S. dollar was modestly
weaker against most major currencies on Wednesday on
expectations the Federal Reserve would strike a dovish tone in
an afternoon policy statement, while the risk of a hawkish shift
mitigated losses.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent against the dollar at
$1.1321 ahead of the scheduled 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
release of the statement from the U.S. central bank's interest
rate-setting committee. The dollar was also down 0.09 percent
against the yen to trade at 111.20 yen.
The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged as it continues
to monitor the impact from weakening global growth, but some
analysts said the central bank could alter its language to
highlight reduced global risks.
"The markets are setting up for a pretty dovish statement
after this Fed meeting," said Chris Gaffney, president of
EverBank World Markets in St. Louis. He said the risk of a
hawkish tweak to the Fed's language was limiting the greenback's
losses in the morning session.
Fed fund futures contracts on Wednesday suggested traders
were pricing in just a 2 percent chance of a rate hike on
Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Higher
U.S. rates generally boost the dollar by driving investment
flows into the United States.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told reporters after the last policy
meeting in March that "caution is appropriate" when it comes to
raising rates, and she highlighted the challenges to the global
economy.
Currency strategists at Scotiabank also noted the potential
for a hawkish surprise, and wrote in a research note: "We look
to a moderation in the degree of Fed caution and expect broad
USD support in response to this shift."
Analysts said uncertainty surrounding the outcome of a Bank
of Japan policy statement on Thursday was keeping the dollar
mostly stable against the yen.
"Investors are in 'wait-and-see' mode with the Bank of
Japan," said Gaffney of EverBank. "They don't want to put
unnecessary risk positions on right now."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.21 percent at
94.374.
The Australian dollar, however, fell 2 percent to a more
than two-week low of $0.7587 after unexpectedly worse inflation
data revived speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia
could cut interest rates at its May policy meeting.
