* Japan repeats willing to intervene in FX market
* Oil prices rise spur higher risk appetite
* Dollar slips on weak NY manufacturing data
(Updates prices, adds comments, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 16 The yen slid on Monday as risk
appetite improved with the rise in oil prices and Japan, set to
host a G7 meeting, again signalled its willingness to intervene
in the market to weaken its currency.
U.S. crude futures were up more than 3 percent on the day,
partly driving a rally on Wall Street and pushing Treasury
yields higher. Gains in these markets meant less flows for
safe-haven currencies such as the yen.
On top of the risk market rally, Japan threw another
intervention warning on Monday, which tends to diffuse any rally
in the yen.
Vice finance minister for international affairs Masatsugu
Asakawa told the Nikkei newspaper that Group of Seven and Group
of Twenty countries had discussed how to deal with disorderly
currency moves, indicating it was a shared understanding that
market interventions were justified if exchange rate moves were
excessive.
"His comments bolstered expectations for aggressive policy
easing by the BOJ in the months ahead," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"While no action by Japanese officials is likely ahead of a
G7 meeting this weekend, the fact that inflation and inflation
expectations remain near historical lows suggest that some
action is likely."
Japan will host the G7 finance ministers and central bankers
meeting on May 20-21 amid indications it has been trying to drum
up support for a response to a strong yen.
Asakawa, the most senior government official authorised to
speak about the yen, told Reuters that Japan would not be bound
by a recent U.S. Treasury report on currencies that appeared to
warn against unilateral intervention.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar rose 0.2 percent versus
the yen to 108.81 yen. Since hitting an 18-month low
versus the yen early this month, the dollar has rallied more
than 3 percent.
The yen initially gained in Asian trade after Chinese
investment, factory output and retail sales all missed
forecasts.
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 94.46,
retreating after two days of gains. The index edged lower
earlier after a weaker-than-expected reading of New York's
Empire State survey.
The greenback rose to a two-week peak last week, benefiting
from recent upbeat economic reports that showed an economy that
seems to be gaining momentum in the second quarter after a
lackluster performance in the first three months of the year.
The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.3 percent to $1.1336.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)