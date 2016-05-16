* Japan repeats willing to intervene in FX market

* Oil prices rise spur higher risk appetite

* Dollar slips on weak NY manufacturing data (Updates prices, adds comments, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 16 The yen slid on Monday as risk appetite improved with the rise in oil prices and Japan, set to host a G7 meeting, again signalled its willingness to intervene in the market to weaken its currency.

U.S. crude futures were up more than 3 percent on the day, partly driving a rally on Wall Street and pushing Treasury yields higher. Gains in these markets meant less flows for safe-haven currencies such as the yen.

On top of the risk market rally, Japan threw another intervention warning on Monday, which tends to diffuse any rally in the yen.

Vice finance minister for international affairs Masatsugu Asakawa told the Nikkei newspaper that Group of Seven and Group of Twenty countries had discussed how to deal with disorderly currency moves, indicating it was a shared understanding that market interventions were justified if exchange rate moves were excessive.

"His comments bolstered expectations for aggressive policy easing by the BOJ in the months ahead," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"While no action by Japanese officials is likely ahead of a G7 meeting this weekend, the fact that inflation and inflation expectations remain near historical lows suggest that some action is likely."

Japan will host the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting on May 20-21 amid indications it has been trying to drum up support for a response to a strong yen.

Asakawa, the most senior government official authorised to speak about the yen, told Reuters that Japan would not be bound by a recent U.S. Treasury report on currencies that appeared to warn against unilateral intervention.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar rose 0.2 percent versus the yen to 108.81 yen. Since hitting an 18-month low versus the yen early this month, the dollar has rallied more than 3 percent.

The yen initially gained in Asian trade after Chinese investment, factory output and retail sales all missed forecasts.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 94.46, retreating after two days of gains. The index edged lower earlier after a weaker-than-expected reading of New York's Empire State survey.

The greenback rose to a two-week peak last week, benefiting from recent upbeat economic reports that showed an economy that seems to be gaining momentum in the second quarter after a lackluster performance in the first three months of the year.

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.3 percent to $1.1336. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)