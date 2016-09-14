(Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs
* Dollar eases from 8-day high vs yen
* Traders doubt that BOJ will turn more dovish
* Uncertainty over next Fed development pressures dollar
* Dollar gives back gains vs commodity currencies, euro
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The U.S. dollar eased from an
eight-day high against the yen on Wednesday after skepticism
grew that the Bank of Japan would intensify its stimulative
monetary policies next week, while uncertainty about Federal
Reserve policy pressured the greenback against other currencies.
The dollar eased from a session high of 103.34 yen touched
in early trading and was last up just 0.05 percent against the
Japanese currency at 102.58 yen.
Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking said the central
bank would consider making negative interest rates the
centerpiece of future easing by shifting its prime policy target
to interest rates from base money.
Doubts grew, however, that the BOJ would take a more dovish
stance at its meeting on Sept. 20-21 or that it would be able to
significantly weaken the yen if it did ramp up its accommodative
monetary policies.
"When you sit back and think about it, how much of an impact
will the BOJ actually have?" said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto. "The market does
perceive to a certain extent that the BOJ is tapped."
The BOJ shocked markets in January by cutting rates below
zero for the first time in an attempt to weaken the yen, but the
yen reaction was only temporary, and it has since gained more
than 15 percent against the dollar.
Analysts said uncertainty about the next development from
the Fed prevented traders from making bullish bets on the
greenback. The halt in the dollar's gains came after the
greenback jumped against the euro and commodity currencies on
Tuesday.
Traders expect just a 15 percent chance that the Fed will
hike rates next week, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
"On the dollar side, I think it's more important what's
going on with the Fed," said Win Thin, global head of emerging
market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The Aussie hit a nearly seven-week low against the
dollar on Tuesday of $0.7443, but last traded slightly higher
against the greenback at $0.7471. The New Zealand dollar
was last 0.5 percent higher against the dollar at
$0.7291 after hitting a more than one-week low of $0.7235
Tuesday.
The euro was last up 0.21 percent against the dollar at
$1.1240. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.20 percent
at 95.441.
