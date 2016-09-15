(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Doubts over BOJ's ability to weaken yen strengthen yen
* Traders take profit in dollar gains ahead of Fed meeting
* Commodity currencies gain on oil price gains
* BOJ, Fed will both hold policy meetings on Sept 20-21
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 15 The U.S. dollar reversed
earlier gains against the yen on Thursday as traders doubted
that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would be able to weaken the yen
with more policy stimulus, while profit-taking and gains in
commodity currencies also weighed on the greenback.
The dollar rose against the yen in morning U.S. trading on
expectations the BOJ could ramp up its monetary stimulus after
reports in recent days that the central bank could turn more
accommodative.
Doubts over the BOJ's ability to weaken the yen through
maneuvers such as steepening the bond yield curve, however,
quickly overshadowed those expectations. Traders are also
awaiting a Federal Reserve policy meeting on Sept. 20-21, the
same dates as the BOJ meeting.
"There are legitimate doubts about the extent to which the
BOJ can influence the value of the yen, even with additional
policy easing," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The BOJ shocked markets in January by cutting rates below
zero for the first time in an attempt to weaken the yen, but the
yen reaction was only temporary, and it has since gained more
than 15 percent against the dollar.
The dollar was last down 0.22 percent against the yen at
102.18 yen after hitting a session high in morning
trading of 102.74 yen.
Analysts also said profit-taking from the dollar's minor
gains in morning trading in order to neutralize positions ahead
of the Fed's policy meeting was weighing on the dollar, while
gains in commodity currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars on the back of gains in oil prices were
suppressing the greenback.
The Australian dollar was last up 0.66 percent
against the greenback at $0.7515, while the New Zealand dollar
was up 0.44 percent at $0.7313.
"We're obviously setting up next week for the FOMC and the
BOJ, and I think there's probably a lot of squaring up of
positions," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
Traders see just a 12 percent chance the Fed would hike
rates next week, down from 15 percent on Wednesday, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
The euro was last down just 0.05 percent against the dollar
at $1.1243. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last
down 0.04 percent at 95.287.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chris
Reese)