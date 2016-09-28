* Dollar rises slightly vs euro, yen
* Traders await more U.S. data for clues on Fed rate hike
path
* Reduced European banking concerns cap euro losses
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The dollar edged higher
against the yen and euro on Wednesday, but gains were limited as
traders awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on whether the
Federal Reserve will hike rates this year, while reduced
concerns over the European banking system limited the euro's
losses.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on the outlook for
the economy or monetary policy in prepared testimony for a House
of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing.
Analysts said that, while traders were likely awaiting
comments due later in the day from Kansas City Fed President
Esther George and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, they
were putting more stake in upcoming data like next week's U.S.
September non-farm payrolls report.
Mester and George would be watched closely since they were
two of three dissenting policymakers at the Fed's meeting last
week who said they preferred an immediate hike rather than the
deferral until later in the year that most saw as appropriate.
"There is a lot of skepticism or cynicism about the Fed
moving in December, so Fed hawks would need the backing of
better data to clinch a move by year end," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington, in reference to traders' anticipation of more
economic data for clues on Fed policy.
Investors on Wednesday saw a 52 percent probability that the
Fed would hike rates at the U.S. central bank's December
meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The euro rose from a session low of $1.1182 touched in early
trading, although the currency remained slightly lower on the
day and was last down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.1189.
Analysts also said reduced concerns about the European
banking system prevented the euro from tumbling, partly on
optimism surrounding Deutsche Bank.
Shares of Deutsche Bank rose after Germany's largest bank
sold its British insurance business Abbey Life to Phoenix Group
Holdings as it sheds non-core assets and reduces its
balance sheet in an effort to reassure anxious investors and
meet regulators' demands.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.29 percent at
95.705. The dollar was last up 0.26 percent against the
yen at 100.69 yen and up 0.21 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.9727 franc.
