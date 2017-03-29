March 29 The euro fell to its lowest in eight
days against the dollar on Wednesday after a Reuters report that
European Central Bank policymakers are wary of making any new
change to their policy message in April.
Small tweaks at the ECB's meeting earlier this month appear
to have upset investors and raised the spectre of a surge in
borrowing costs for the bloc's indebted periphery.
The euro fell to $1.0741, its lowest since March 21.
That propelled the dollar index, which tracks the
greenback against a basket of rival currencies, to 100.100, its
highest since March 21.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)