* U.S. ADP report shows job gains in March
* Investor anxiety lingers ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
* Shrinking Fed balance sheet this year warranted -minutes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. dollar gained against
the yen on Wednesday for the first time in four days after a
report showed U.S. private sector employers created more jobs
than expected in March, suggesting a generally stable labor
market.
Capital Economics U.S. economist Andrew Hunter said the jobs
survey was clearly another indication that, despite the apparent
slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter, labor market
conditions have remained unusually strong.
The greenback also rose against the euro and Swiss franc
while trimming losses against the pound after the employment
data.
The U.S. currency, meanwhile, held gains after minutes of
the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting last month
indicated that Fed policymakers think the central bank should
take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet
later this year as long as the economic data holds up.
"The release of the minutes from the March FOMC meeting
provided a dose of hawkish rhetoric following what has been
mostly perceived as a dovish hike from the March 15th meeting,"
said Marvin Loh, senior global markets strategist, at BNY Mellon
in Boston.
He added that the discussion of eventual reduction in the
Fed portfolio was a bit of a surprise for the market.
During the Fed's five years of quantitative easing, the Fed
has purchased $2.46 trillion in Treasury notes and bonds and
$1.75 trillion in mortgage backed securities. As these
securities mature, the Fed buys similar securities as a
replacement to keep the balance sheet from shrinking.
Early gains in the dollar kicked off after data showed U.S.
private employers added 263,000 jobs in March, more than their
hirings in February and well above economists' expectations, a
report by a payroll processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report to show a gain of 187,000 jobs, with estimates
ranging from 110,000 to 225,000.
Before the data's release, the market has been rattled by
political tension arising from an upcoming meeting between U.S.
President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Trump's consistently harsh rhetoric on China has raised
concerns about Thursday's summit, as has speculation that the
U.S. president will face challenges implementing his promised
growth-boosting policies after his administration failed to pass
a healthcare overhaul.
In late trading, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 111.39 yen
.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six peers, was flat at 100.54. The euro
was slightly lower at $1.0667.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)